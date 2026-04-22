Gardening combat game Planted! is "like a sponge for all of our stupid ideas"

Later this year, developer Cloth Cat Games will be launching its gardening combat game, Planted! This is, in a broad scope, Overcooked in a garden environment, as it sees a bunch of players coming together and competing in party-like activities and modes where the aim is to sow, grow, and throw produce at goals to earn points.

With launch slated for 2026 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch, we recently had the chance to speak with Cloth Cat Games' creative producer Ben Cawthorne to learn more about the game and the broad ambitions the studio has for it, all during London Games Fest's New Game Plus event.

"I think it's one of those things, it's like a sponge for all our stupid ideas. And so if anything, it's just like trying to maintain the scope versus the kind of quality we want to bring to it. You know, we're an animation studio as well as a game studio, so kind of like personality, character design is really important to us. And so whenever we introduce something new, it's like, how can we enhance that and boost it and make it like over the top, you know? So yeah, so lots more opportunity to expand, you know, it's just like having to draw the line, I guess, at some point, you know."

You can see our full Planted! interview below, where we talk about a variety of topics including how the team aims to launch the game "before GTA", so ideally ahead of mid-November.