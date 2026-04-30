GameStop trolls Sony amid Playstation DRM controversy

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As most of you know, there's been a rather heated discussion over the past few days regarding Playstation and its alleged 30-day DRM, which has quickly escalated to one of the biggest talking points of the years so far. And though we've now (finally) been given an official update from Sony on the matter, Gamestop has taken the opportunity to remind us all that physical games still rule supreme, as well as poking fun at Sony for their PR-blunder.

In a social media post, the chain clearly mocks Playstation and reminds us all that physical copies of your games are still the best alternative.

"We believe games should work for players, not against them. If you own it, you should be able to play it anytime, anywhere, weather you are online or offline. We're here to help. Start a real collection you can play, share and trade, only at Gamestop"

In short, they remind us that digital ownership essentially means you only have a license, and that you should turn to them and their stores in order to build yourself a physical collection.