When I first reviewed a GameSir controller, I thought the brand to mostly deliver cheap, serviceable alternatives to perhaps some of the bigger names in gaming peripherals and accessories. For much less than the cost of even a regular Xbox Series X/S or PS5 controller, you could get a handset that would do the same job pretty much, with GameSir's ultra-long lifespan sticks. That's a pretty decent deal, but how does the brand stack up when it turns the price up a notch?

That's the question we'll answer when we look at the GameSir G7 Pro. Again, you won't spend nearly as much as you might on another brand's pro controllers, which can cost anywhere from £100 to £200. However, GameSir is dipping its toe just outside of the range you'd expect for a regular controller. Coming in at £89.99 for the Mech White or gorgeous Shadow Ember (which is the one GameSir sent over when I asked them to surprise me with the colour), we're spending a decent amount of money here on the G7 Pro.

For that price, you get what is first of all a lovely design, even compared to the somewhat similar-looking G7 SE Wired. Textured grips, a brilliant red fade for the Shadow Ember, plenty of additional buttons (all but the Xbox logo button mappable through the GameSir Nexus app, by the way), and even a protector for the USB-C port at the top. Outside of the controller itself, you'll get a couple of swappable D-pad options in the box, as well as a charging stand, USB dongle for wireless connection, and cable for wired play. These are additional things which might not make the controller perform better in your hands, but at least make you feel like you're spending your money wisely on GameSir's premium product.

They're especially helpful when you still have a cheaper, plasticky feel to much of the controller. The grips are solid, and while the replaceable faceplate is a nice touch, the plastic doesn't scream premium, at least to me. The same's true for the weight. It's the best I've felt yet on a GameSir controller, but it also still leans a little on the lighter side. If I can complain about just one more thing before going back to the good, I'd also raise the size of the controller. It's a good deal smaller than my usual go-to, and even though I've not got the biggest hands around the world, I wonder how other users will deal with the relatively small size compared to the amount of buttons.

Alright, the whining cap is off, because I do think this is one of if not the best controller you can get around this price range. The feel of the controller as a whole might not impress me as much as it should, but the sticks offer incredible responsiveness and you can tell they're making the most of GameSir's secret long-lasting sauce. The control is smooth whether I'm racing around the streets of Los Santos or trying desperately to button mash my way out of an opponent's combo in 2XKO. I'll admit I've not spent the most amount of time using the wireless functionality, as I just prefer to play with a wired controller, but the wireless connectivity was fluid and responsive when I did give it a go. The triggers, bumpers, back paddles, and face buttons all give that wonderful click, too, and feel as if they're built to last.

If you're in the market for a controller that's going to give you ultra-responsive performance and long-lasting quality, then there's no reason why you shouldn't be looking at the GameSir G7 Pro. Small gripes with the design and feel aside, this controller offers what a lot of other competitors haven't quite nailed despite asking for a considerable bump in price. Sure, you could spend a lot if you want the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers or Zenless Zone Zero special editions, but if you're a sucker for black and red like me, you can get the regular version of the G7 Pro and not think about a replacement for a long time.