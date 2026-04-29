Games Done Quick to host charity speedrunning event at Gamescom this year

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If you weren't already hyped enough for Gamescom 2026, now there's another big reason to get excited. GDQ or Games Done Quick, the charity speedrunning organiser, is finally coming to Europe with a three-day live event taking place in Cologne, at Gamescom.

There, we'll see the world's fastest gamers from a curated line-up take on incredible challenges, showcasing their skills all for the benefit of a good cause. At the Gamescom event, GDQ will be benefitting Gaming for Democracy, an initiative created in partnership with Bertelsmann Stiftung and Stiftung Digitale Spielekultur that supports civic engagement and democratic values through gaming.

"We're thrilled to expand Games Done Quick globally and to bring a live event to Gamescom in Germany, an opportunity that's incredibly meaningful to our team. This partnership not only supports an amazing initiative, but also creates space for more runners to participate, especially those who haven't previously had the opportunity to travel to the US," Games Done Quick owner and business director Ashley Farkas said in a press release.

Tim Endres, director of Gamescom, added: "Speedrunning captivates millions of people around the world. We are therefore all the more excited to announce gamescom GDQ. This gives fans in Europe their first opportunity to experience this popular format live. At the same time, the event underscores gamescom's importance not only in its leading role for the games industry and community, but also as a platform for social engagement."

GDQ's first European event and first partnership with Gamescom takes place from the 28th to the 30th of August. If you want a chance to take part, runner submissions open on the 4th of May.