Game Science shares a six-minute-long look at Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Desperate for more from developer Game Science following the arrival of Black Myth: Wukong? If so, the studio has something fresh to share about its follow-up Black Myth: Zhong Kui, albeit this being a video that doesn't really have a purpose...

A six-minute-long in-engine video has been shared that further teases the mythology that the next game will explore. It's a peculiar video because the in-engine element means that there's something to be taken from it, but it also ends with a disclaimer that basically states that the video has no meaning whatsoever.

The disclaimer adds: "Year of the Horse Special. This content is non-canon and unrelated to the main storyline."

Still, if this doesn't bother you and you remain eager for any hint and whiff of Black Myth: Zhong Kui, you can see the six-minute-long clip below.