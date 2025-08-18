Gal Gadot links Snow White's poor performance to Israel controversy

HQ

Snow White became a major flop for Disney. Critics weren't impressed, audiences stayed away, and in the end the film fell far short of breaking even. Some of the failure can be explained by the controversies surrounding both Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler. Zegler had been openly critical of the film's story and was even called a "walking PR disaster," while Gadot's outspoken support for Israel and her past service in the Israeli military led to calls for boycotts from multiple groups.

Now Gal Gadot has addressed the situation in an interview with Israeli program The A Talks, and she seems fairly certain of why the film underperformed:

"First of all, I have to say that I really enjoyed filming this movie. I even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler. We laughed, we talked and it was fun. I was sure that this movie was going to be a huge success. And then October 7 happened, and what's happening in all kinds of industries, and also in Hollywood, is that there's a lot of pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel. I can always explain and try to give people in the world context about the situation and the reality in Israel, and I always do that. But at the end, people make up their own minds. And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn't do well at the box office."

Did you enjoy Snow White?