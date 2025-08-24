Futurama season 13 premieres this September on Disney+

In about three weeks, the thirteenth season of the beloved comedy series Futurama, created by The Simpsons mastermind Matt Groening, will premiere. The new season launches on Disney+ in the U.S. on September 15th, while international fans will have to wait one extra day to reunite with Fry and the gang.

The season will consist of ten episodes, all of which will drop on Disney+ in the U.S. on September 15th. It remains to be seen whether Disney will do the same in the rest of the world, or if they're planning weekly releases.

Anyhow, to help fans get hyped before the premiere, Hulu has released a brand-new trailer packed with the show's trademark chaos. You can watch it below. Here's how Hulu teases the upcoming season:

"Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela's love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You've been warned... it's an all-new season of Futurama!"

Will you be tuning in?