Funselektor presents first look at Over the Hill gameplay

Indie developer Funselektor has created a bunch of interesting and unique racing experiences, be it Art of Rally or the more recent Golden Lap. Next up, will be slightly different as the aim is to encourage players to explore in a lovely ambient world.

The game in question is Over the Hill, and as part of the Triple-i Initiative showcase, the developer has shown off the first glimpse of gameplay for this project, taking us into the wilderness to present just a handful of the challenges and off-roading obstacles that will need to be circumnavigated to reach a destination.

Over the Hill looks to get players behind the wheel of vehicles from the 1960-80s and takes place in stunning vistas around the world. The action will be playable either alone or with up to four players, includes the opportunity to use equipment to overcome environmental challenges, and a working day and night cycle to keep the adventure fresh.

The exact release date for Over the Hill has yet to be determined, beyond sometime later this year on Steam, but you can see the new gameplay trailer below.