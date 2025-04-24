Frostpunk 1886 announced, with plans to launch in 2027

Just recently we reported on the news that developer 11 bit Studios had plans to launch a new Frostpunk game as soon as 2027, despite the fact that Frostpunk 2 is still very fresh and quite new. Well, now we can add to that by talking about what this game will be.

The Polish studio has just affirmed that Frostpunk 1886 will be the name of the game. This will take us back to the start of the apocalypse and will see what happened to the city of New London as it is hit by the Great Storm.

HQ

Frostpunk 1886 is regarded as a "return to the franchise's roots" and a game that is applicable to both new players and veterans alike. It will offer a "harsh, morally challenging survival experience" and will be supported with "new content, mechanics, laws, and—perhaps most excitingly—an entirely new Purpose path, offering a fresh experience even for the most seasoned players." Oh, and we can also expect a graphical and visual overhaul too.

As Frostpunk 1886 is being built on Unreal Engine and not the studio's proprietary technology, Liquid Engine, the game will also "become a living, expandable platform" and will feature extensive mod support, plus "the possibility to add future DLC content."

While we can expect more information to be revealed in regards to Frostpunk 1886 in the coming months, 11 bit does note that it started full production on the game earlier this year, and that this game is being developed in parallel with the additional content for Frostpunk 2, which marks the beginning of a new era for the team, "one focused on delivering in-house projects more frequently than ever before."