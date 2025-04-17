The next Frostpunk game will launch in 2027

HQ

Mixing story, strategy, and survival, the Frostpunk games are a different kind of settlement manager, where you'll have to try and keep a city alive in the midst of a totally frozen wasteland. Both Frostpunk and its sequel have proven to be very popular, and 11 bit Studios is planning another game in the not-so-distant future.

Via the company's quarterly earnings report, 11 bit Studios revealed that Frostpunk 2 is just now being monetised, with hopes that future DLCs can impress fans further. Still, there are plans for the future of the franchise.

11 bit's president Przemysław Marszał said that there are plans to "launch as early as 2027" for the next title in the Frostpunk universe. It's worth noting that he also makes mention of a larger-scale title in the works for 2029, so perhaps this upcoming game isn't Frostpunk 3.

Instead, we could be looking at a spin-off that takes a look at the Frostpunk world through a new lens. We'll have to wait and see, but we've only got a couple of years to wait, by the looks of things.

Frostpunk 2 is out now on PC, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release coming later this year.