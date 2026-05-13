From the creators of Coraline comes Wildwood, set for a cinema release in October

HQ

At a time when traditional cinema is finding it increasingly difficult to break even at the box office, animated films seem to be holding their own better in cinemas. And on 23 October, we'll see the return of one of the finest animation teams, Laika Studio, with Wildwood.

From the creators of Coraline comes this moving story about a young girl searching for her brother, lost in the woods, where reality blends with fairy tales. Without a doubt, another great animated project awaits us, blending emotion with life lessons and a design as unique as it is captivating.

Wildwood is set to be released worldwide on 23 October 2026, and you can already take a look at its first trailer below.