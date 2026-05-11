Frenchman Paul Magnier wins two of the first three Giro d'Italia stages in Bulgaria

HQ

Giro d'Italia has completed the three-stage visit to Bulgaria, and now the race takes a day off before entering Italy on Tuesday, in a 138-km race from Catanzaro to Cosenza on Tuesday. And Paul Magnier became the surprise hit of the race, winning two of the three Bulgarian stages, after the chaotic first stage, in which he was aided by luck and chance after a mass crash split the breakaway in two.

But on a 175-km flat stage Plovdiv to the Sofia, the 22-year-old Frenchman from Soudal Quick-Step Lidcatched the Italian Jonathan Milan from Lidl-Trek to beat him in the final 150 meters, relying on the photo finish to confirm his victory.

The leader of the race continues to be the Uruguayan Guillermo Thomas Silva from XDS Astana Team, with a 13:10:05 time, but Magnier retains the purple jersey (maglia ciclamino) as the leader in points. Magnier is 63 in the General Classification, 01:55 minutes behind Silva.

The Giro d'Italia will continue until May 31, with 18 remaining stages