French streamer rushes to end stream to prevent being exposed by Airbnb host

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French streamer PrinceofParis has seemingly been caught with his pants down during a recent livestream. The influencer who is known for living a life of luxury and eloquence in a pricey French castle seems to have been living a fake life, as in a recent broadcast, he had to rush to conclude a stream to prevent being exposed by the true owner of the castle.

As captured by X user kekzensky, the clip below sees PrinceofParis dealing with a supposed Airbnb host arriving at his property to cancel the lease with the streamer, thus seeing PrinceofParis scramble to quickly end his stream in order to protect the facade.

The streamer has not been active since this encounter and moment, suggesting that he is aware he has been busted and caught in the act and no longer has a leg to stand on.