French GP in MotoGP: Times and how to watch the race in Le Mans

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The MotoGP season goes this weekend to one of the most famous circuits, Le Mans in France, for the fifth Grand Prix of the season, in which we'll see if Marc Márquez manages to get close to Marco Bezzecchi, who leads the championship despite last weekend's victory by Álex Márquez.

Marc Márquez has a complicated history in Le Mans: won in 2014, 2018, and 2019, and finished second in 2024 and 2025, but had four crashes there, in 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2023. Currently, he is fifth in the championship, led by Marco Bezzecchi with 101 points, and followed by 2024 champion Jorge Martín.

Here's the schedule for the French GP Races on Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10 (times in CEST, local time in France):

Saturday, May 9



10:50 - 11:05 AM: MotoGP Qualifying Session 1



11:15 - 11:30 AM: MotoGP Qualifying Session 2



15:00 PM: MotoGP Sprint Race (13 laps)



Sunday, May 10



9:40 - 9:50 AM: MotoGP Warm-Up



11:00 AM: Moto3 Race (20 laps)



12:15 PM: Moto2 Race (22 laps)



2:00 PM: French MotoGP Race (27 laps)



And here's a list of MotoGP broadcasters to watch the French Grand Prix this weekend:



Austria: Sky, Servus TV



Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro): Arena Sports



Baltic countries: Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia: 3 Sport



Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF



Bulgaria: Max Sport



Croatia: Sportklub



Cyprus: Cyta Vision



Czechia: Nova Sport6



Denmark: 3 Sport



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky, Red Bull, DF1



Greece: Cosmote TV



Hungary: 4 Arena



Italy: Sky, Canala 8



Netherlands: Zigo Sport, NOS



Norway: Sport3



Poland: Polsat Sport



Portugal: Sport TV



Romania: Prima Sport 3



Spain: DAZN



Sweden: Sport Motor



UK: TNT Sports

