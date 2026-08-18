French footballer from Cagliari in induced coma after nearly drowning in a swimming pool

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Yael Trepy, a 20-year-old French footballer who plays in Italy, is in a coma after nearly drowning in a swimming pool during a day off. The player had to be rescued after swallowing a lot of water in a swimming pool in Porto Cervo and was airlifted in helicopter to the hospital, where doctors placed him in medically induced coma because he had too much liquid in his lungs.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Goal), Trepy was caught out by a sudden change in the pool's depth, panicked, and lost consciousness. The club is in constant contact with the doctors and the family, and asked privacy for his family.

Trepy, who holds dual French and Italian nationality as he was raised in Italy, plays as a forward in Italy for Serie A team Cagliari. He played on Friday, in a 1-0 win over Arezzo at Coppa Italia.

He joined Cagliari's academy in 2022 and played for junior teams, including helping win the Coppa Italia Primavera in 2025, before being promoted to the senior squad and making his debut on January 2026; he ended up making eight appearances and one goal in the 2025/26 season.