French and Spanish tourists seek relief in Sweden as temperatures soar

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People living in southern European countries are, of course, used to Nordic tourists traveling to enjoy the warmth. Now, however, the Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth is reporting a somewhat unexpected trend. Namely, significantly more Southern Europeans are traveling to Sweden to cool off in the wake of the record-breaking heat and wildfires of recent years.

In 2025, the number of French bookings increased by 28%, and in the first half of 2026, the increase continued at a rate of 15%. The Swedish Tourist Association reports similar data, stating that the number of French bookings rose by 20% in June and July, while for Spaniards, the increase was as high as 49%.

Visitors are spread across the country, and while many simply travel to Stockholm, there are also many who head to the mountain regions of northern Sweden for activities such as hiking and rock climbing.