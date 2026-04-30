Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Freedom of the press is under threat worldwide, but Poland shows that the tide can be turned

Although press freedom has long been under pressure in Poland, the new government has quickly reversed this trend; however, for the rest of the world, the outlook is bleaker than it has been in 25 years.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Every day, reports come in from around the world that the vital freedom of the press has taken a hit in many places, often as increasingly authoritarian leaders attempt to hinder independent scrutiny of their actions. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reports that press freedom today is at its lowest level in 25 years.

At the same time, however, there are countries where the trend is moving in the opposite direction, which is worth highlighting. TT is now reporting that Poland has quickly made a huge leap up the list of countries with the greatest press freedom. RSF spokesperson Erik Larsson comments:

"Their previous government attacked and controlled the media. Now, their new government has sought to restore what was lost. So they have climbed about 40 spots in just a few years and are now ranked 27th."

Otherwise, it's a pretty grim read overall as the report reviews what has changed over the past year, with the U.S., for example, dropping seven spots and now ranking 64th in the world. In the top 20, we find the three Scandinavian countries, and in fact, the entire top 20 consists of European nations with one single exception - Canada, in 20th place. Here is the list:

Top 20



  1. Norway

  2. Netherlands

  3. Estonia

  4. Denmark

  5. Sweden

  6. Finland

  7. Ireland

  8. Switzerland

  9. Luxembourg

  10. Portugal

  11. Czech Republic

  12. Iceland

  13. Liechtenstein

  14. Germany

  15. Lithuania

  16. Belgium

  17. Latvia

  18. United Kingdom

  19. Austria

  20. Canada

The bottom rankings, representing the world's absolute worst press freedom, where the media is loyal to the regime and should be viewed as propaganda rather than news, look like this:

Bottom 5


<ol reversed>
  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • China

  • North Korea

  • Eritrea

    • </ol>

    Freedom of the press is under threat worldwide, but Poland shows that the tide can be turned
    Shutterstock

    This post is tagged as:

    World news


    Loading next content