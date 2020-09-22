Freedom Fighters makes a comeback on PC

Not a single hostile army man has ever stepped foot in modern US soil, but it did happen in a lot of fiction stories. In 2003, New Yorkers lived under the oppressive regime of the Soviet communists. Well, not in reality, but at least in IO Interactive's third-person strategy shooter Freedom Fighters. Controlling a mere hard-working plumber, you have to start a revolution and recruit other fighters to take your freedom back.

Freedom Fighters was delisted as many other old games, until today. The game first appeared on ESRB and PEGI databases and the came to PC on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. There is a new trailer too. This is a re-release and no changes were made to content or gameplay. It will cost €14.99, but it's 33% off in the first week and includes the original PC manual as a downloadable PDF.

Is there something else? Why has Freedom Fighters come up out of nowhere? IOI didn't announce any new project related to the franchise, but more news will follow on the just-opened Twitter account.