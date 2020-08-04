Free Wargroove DLC launches for PS4

You're watching Advertisements

Wargroove is a strategy title developed by Chucklefish that was first released on PC, Xbox One and the Switch back in Feb 2019, and later launched on PS4 in July of the same year (you can read our review here if you want to know more).

Earlier this year, in February 2020, the studio released a free expansion called Double Trouble on PC, Xbox One and Switch - yet again, however, those on PS4 were left waiting. Now, after a few extra months of patiently biding their time, PS4 users now finally can play Double Trouble as well.

Chucklefish has announced via Twitter that the Double Trouble DLC is available for PS4 players from August 4, 12:00 BST (so, in just a few minutes at the time of publishing). The update brings full crossplay, three new commanders, all-new co-op campaign, new units, and new editing tools, etc.

"We're very happy to finally complete our vision of one big happy Wargroove community as PS4 Wargroove players can now play with those on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC," said Chucklefish CTO and lead programmer Rodrigo Braz Monteiro.

"Our thanks to the Blitworks team who has been working on bringing the DLC to PS4. Thanks for your patience, and hope you'll have fun!"

Check the Double Trouble launch trailer above if you haven't already.