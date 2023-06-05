Free League releases new adventure campaign for Nordic creatures

Free League releases The Tale of the Lost Mountain for the Nordic Creatures, an epic adventure campaign for the award-winning roleplaying game. Explore ancient mysteries and old Norse folklore, become embroiled in intricate intrigue, and face unspeakable horrors lurking in the shadows as you journey through the North and struggle to uncover the truth.

The Last Mountain Saga will feature five mysteries for players to tackle, all written by actor and podcaster Ellinor DiLorenzo and inspired by The Last Mountain Saga podcast. When the expansion was announced, DiLorenzo was interviewed and had the following to say:

"As a Swede living in the US who mostly plays role-playing games with Americans, The Lost Mountain Saga was a way to bring my own culture and traditions to the gaming table. From the sacred fika ritual to the often romanticized Viking heritage, to questionable political movements and terrifying creatures that haunted my dreams as a child."

"The Tale of the Vanishing Mountain is a love letter to my home country, celebrating both the good and the bad, and a way for me to express my homesickness and share it with others. It is suitable for anyone who likes horror with a few laughs, both non-Swedes and Swedes."

If you want, you can already pre-order the book at the Free League's website, with estimated delivery in the Autumn. As usual, a PDF is also included.

Have you tried the Nordic Creatures and will you buy The Tale of the Lost Mountain?