Fracked to release on August 10

nDreams has announced the official release date for its upcoming PSVR exclusive title Fracked. The game that promises a mix of skiing gameplay and all-out gunfighting action will be landing on August 10, and even has a playable demo that is available to download entirely for free today.

Fracked has been developed entirely for PSVR and PlayStation Move systems, and features free, no-rail movement, as well as run-and-gun combat that uses a 1:1 grabbable cover system, which promotes free movement on the battlefield.

nDreams has also taken the release date announcement as an opportunity to display the Deluxe Edition of the title, which will include exclusive Earth Defender skins, a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack, and access to the game 72 hours before launch, all for £24.99. You can even pre-order this edition right now.