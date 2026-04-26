Four million tickets for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games have already been sold

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There's still over two years before the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games, but over four million tickets have already been sold in the first release of tickets, that took place earlier this month, first for local fans, and then for everyone who had signed up beforehand.

More tickets will be sold in August, in the second window, for which you first need to enter a draw (with no obligation of purchase later). August tickets will be sold for all Olympic sports, and come in a wide range of price points, according to the organisers (via Reuters), who said that the response to the initial sale "was nothing sort of historic".

The first tickets sold started at $28, the lowest price point, and the organisers promise that more than 75% of all tickets, including ​finals, will be under $400 and nearly 50% of all tickets will be under $200. From the first batch, 95% of tickets priced under $100 were sold during a presale for residents of the areas of Los Angeles and Oklahoma City, and about 500,000 ​tickets at $28 were purchased by local buyers.