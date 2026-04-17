Four Babu Friks dominate the final trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu

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Not one Babu Frik, not two Babu Friks, not even three. Four fricking Babu Friks on my screen at once. What a treat! The final trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu has arrived, showcasing more action with the unlikely duo's big-screen adventure.

The Rebellion is still around (kind of), as we kick into gear in this new trailer, as some fighters are still flying their X-Wings around, making sure that another war isn't started now they've finished off the Empire. That seems to be the central conflict of the movie, but then again we see Mando grabbed by the Hutts midway through the trailer, so there's a lot going on.

By the looks of it, we'll see The Mandalorian & Grogu separated for a significant portion of the movie, but our dynamic duo won't be apart for too long, as in the trailer we see Grogu come back to save his friend and carer. Legal guardian, I guess you'd call him at this point.

Check out the final trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu for yourself below, and check out the movie in theatres on the 22nd of May: