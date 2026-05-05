Forza, Mixtape, Subnautica 2, and a whole lot more heading to Game Pass in May

HQ

As you know, we've started a new month, and Microsoft is now ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to in May. This time, it's a full-on line-up, with a certain racing game as the main attraction, but there are also other great additions, such as three red-hot indie games, and Premium subscribers are in for a real treat. Here's what you're getting (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):



Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 5



Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 6



Descenders Next (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 6**



Wheel World (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 6**



Wildgate (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 6



Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 6**



Mixtape (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) - May 7*



Outbound (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 11*



Black Jacket (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) - May 12*



Call of the Elder Gods (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC) - May 12*



Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console) - May 12



Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) - May 14**



Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) - May 14*



Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) - May 19*



As usual, there's also extra content like perks available for free download, and May is no exception, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, there are also a few titles that are leaving the service. These will be removed on May 15, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep any of them: