Forza, Mixtape, Subnautica 2, and a whole lot more heading to Game Pass in May
It seems like May might be one of the best months yet for Game Pass subscribers with both smoking hot AAA and indies.
As you know, we've started a new month, and Microsoft is now ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to in May. This time, it's a full-on line-up, with a certain racing game as the main attraction, but there are also other great additions, such as three red-hot indie games, and Premium subscribers are in for a real treat. Here's what you're getting (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):
As usual, there's also extra content like perks available for free download, and May is no exception, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.
Unfortunately, there are also a few titles that are leaving the service. These will be removed on May 15, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep any of them: