Formula 1 sets September deadline to decide if the season will finish in Europe instead of the Middle East

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Formula 1 had to cancel two races in spring, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, both in April, due to the war in the Middle East that still has no end in sight. Now in the summer break, the Formula 1 season to resume on August 23 in the Netherlands and will continue in Europe (Italy, Spain) but has three races set in the Middle East: Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi, the season finale, on December 6.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has already been confirmed to be moved to Malaysia, on October 4, and FIA has set a deadline in mid-September to decide where to end the season. If nothing changes, it is likely that the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will be cancelled, and instead will take place in Europe.

"For us, today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed. But, of course, if the situation will not be clearer, the way that we believe it should be, before the middle of September, we will take the decision", said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO.

He also confirmed that Europe is the only place they can go. The Imola circuit in Italy is being considered as an option, as well as Portimao in Portugal, but nothing has been decided as of yet.