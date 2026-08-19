Former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida told Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developers not to call it a turn-based RPG

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Turn-based RPGs never really went away, but if there's a game that brought them back into the mainstream in a big way, it's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Sandfall Interactive's incredible debut wears its JRPG influences proudly, and it's clear to see them if you watch the gameplay or have played it yourself. However, even if that appreciation is clear, former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida wanted the developers to hide it while promoting the game.

Speaking to indie developers at the Busan Indie Connect Festival 2026 held in South Korea, Yoshida used the example of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to explain how publishers may consider certain mechanics or subgenres outdated. "It's incredibly well-made, but it would be better not to call it a turn-based RPG. That alone might cause players to overlook it," Yoshida advised the developers of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (via 4Gamer, transcription by Automaton).

Instead, the game described its combat as revolving around reactive, turn-based battles, removing the RPG term to make it have a wider appeal. Now Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has proven a turn-based RPG can sell millions of copies, more developers are able to pitch similar games to publishers and see success.