Former Concord developer defends Marathon

Over the weekend, Bungie finally invited us gamers to take a closer look at Marathon, their upcoming blockbuster that promises some fresh new takes on the PvPvE genre. But the show hardly set the world on fire and a lot of criticism has been levelled at the game, Bungie and Sony for continuing to persist with their GAAS venture. Some have even gone so far as to call Marathon Concord 2.0.

But not everyone is negative, and one of those now coming to Bungie and Marathon's defence is the developer "MrSpug", who previously worked on the failed Concord.

"I commend them for taking a chance, trying something foreign to them, that isn't proven, nor guaranteed to succeed. It takes a lot of courage"

He expressed frustration that players pre-judge Marathon before it is even released and they have had the opportunity to play it.

"To call this game a failure before it's even out, is wild to me"

MrSpug also pointed out that it takes courage to try something new and untested, and that it is unfair to condemn Marathon in this way. He also emphasised that Marathon is different from Concord and that Bungie deserves the opportunity to do its own thing.

Do you agree with what the Concord developer says. Are people judging Marathon too quickly?