HQ

Eight months after it released, Foamstars is going free-to-play. The game was already free for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium when it launched back in February this year, but as of October the 4th, this is about to change.

As per an update on Square Enix's support page, it's also outlined that you no longer need a subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to play the game, which is likely an effort to boost players.

Those who did pay or downloaded the game before the 4th of October will receive 12 colour-variant Bubble Beastie skins, a Slide Board design, and a title. We'll have to wait and see if this can revive Foamstars, but it's clear the game needs a good kick up the behind from it going free-to-play.