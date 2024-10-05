Foamstars is free-to-play starting today

HQ

Square Enix's quirky blend of Fortnite and Splatoon was released earlier this year on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it hasn't quite become the success that might have been hoped for.

In an attempt to attract more players, they've now decided to make Foamstars free-to-play starting today, and it also won't require a PlayStation Plus subscription.

If you're one of those who previously paid for the game, Square Enix will send you a free "legacy gift," which consists of a collection of exclusive skins and a badge that will appear in your digital profile.

