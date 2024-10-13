Foamstars has lost 95% of its players since launch

HQ

When Foamstars was first revealed, it was clear that it aimed to serve as an alternative to Nintendo's exclusive Splatoon. However, Square Enix hasn't seen the same level of success with Foamstars as Nintendo has with Splatoon, and they even made the game completely free after struggling to get people who didn't download it for free with PlayStation Plus to purchase it afterward.

Despite efforts to attract players, things haven't gone well. Statistics from TrueTrophies show that the player count has dropped by a staggering 95% since launch. In other words, it's hard to see Foamstars as anything other than a monumental flop for Square Enix, and we question how much longer the servers will remain active.