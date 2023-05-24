Foamstars brings Splatoon-style action to PlayStation

If you don't own a Nintendo Switch, you can't really experience some of the great first-party titles that are available on the system, like the colourful and fun Splatoon. Square Enix is well aware of this and has decided to create its own take on the Splatoon formula for PlayStation players to check out.

Known as Foamstars, this 4v4 multiplayer game tasks players with teaming up and then beating an opposing team by using what seems to be an array of wacky and weird tools and weapons that excel with painting the floor and the surrounding level. It seems to be very Splatoony in practice, except looks to have improved visuals and performance thanks to the game debuting on PlayStation consoles only.

The PlayStation Blog article about the game adds: "Foamstars focuses on delivering a fresh new take on the shooter genre, all based around the concept of 'engaging in energetic foam battles that anyone can pick up and play.'"

It continues: "Foam isn't used for just attacking; shoot foam on the ground and it will build up, altering the terrain. A key feature of this title is that the uses of foam are creative and versatile. For instance, players can build up foam fortresses and shoot enemies from the top, surf on suds to traverse the battlefield, or even use foam to defend from enemy attacks."

As for when Foamstars will arrive on PS4 and PS5, that hasn't been affirmed in any sense, meaning we currently lack both a firm date or even a release window.