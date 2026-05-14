Florence Pugh headlines Netflix's adaptation of John Steinbeck's East of Eden

Netflix has been announcing a ton of news and information as of late, including presenting a first glimpse at its ambitious drama adaptation of John Steinbeck's legendary novel, East of Eden.

Set to premiere on the streaming platform on an undetermined date in the autumn, East of Eden is a story that follows the lives of the character Cathy Ames and the Trask family as their paths cross over several decades in the 19th and 20th century in North America. The main focal point of the story is Cathy, played by Florence Pugh this time, as she looks to find her place in a world of rapidly changing social paradigms and the booming industry of California.

Designed as a seven-episode limited series, East of Eden will also star Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, Ciaran Hinds, Joseph Zada, and Joe Anders. The series is helmed by showrunner Zoe Kazan and Joe Stuart, with plans to premiere in the autumn.

As for the official synopsis, Netflix has shared the following description, as well as a teaser trailer that you can find below.

"The series spans decades in the lives of Cathy and the Trask family, and is bookended by the American Civil War and World War I. Over the years, their paths intersect with people like Samuel Hamilton (Ciarán Hinds), an Irishman who made his way to California where he raised a family and got to know the land, and Lee (Hoon Lee), a Chinese American whose intellect is surpassed only by his ability to give care to those who need it most, and Faye (Martha Plimpton), a brothel owner whose open heart might lead to her downfall.

"It's a portrait of one family, but also of a society that is rapidly changing, in which men and women must navigate difficult decisions, and come face-to-face with the reality that, ultimately, you are what you choose."