Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy's will not have a Markiplier cameo

The YouTuber wanted to be in the movie, but the scheduling just didn't line up.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Markiplier is a YouTube star often closely tied to Five Nights at Freddy's and other horror games of that ilk. He helped the indie game rise in popularity, and many were hoping to see him in the upcoming movie.

However, as confirmed in a recent stream, Markiplier will not have a cameo in Five Nights at Freddy's. Apparently, he wanted to be in the movie, but the schedule didn't line up due to him working on his own movie, Iron Lung.

Fans are hoping that if another project comes out of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, Markiplier could be in that instead. However, it's clear that on this occasion, the YouTube star will not be making an appearance.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Related texts



Loading next content