Five Nights at Freddy's reviews are in, and they don't look good

HQ

Five Nights at Freddy's is available to go see in theatres right now, and while fans have been waiting years for this adaptation of the hit horror games, it seems it might not be everything they wanted.

At least, that's coming from the critic opinions. Right now, Five Nights at Freddy's is sitting on a 27% at Rotten Tomatoes from 74 reviews. While you should never take Rotten Tomatoes at face value, this still doesn't bode well for the film.

"The protagonist sleeps a lot because he believes the answers lie in his dreams; you will want to sleep because the film is boring," reads one review, while another states: "this horror movie isn't scary, silly, nor campy enough."

Still, it's likely that tonnes of fans are pouring into theatres to see this movie for themselves. The hype around Five Nights at Freddy's is so real that no matter how low the critic score is the film is bound to make a significant chunk of money.

Will you be seeing Five Nights at Freddy's?