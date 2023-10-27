Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy's reviews are in, and they don't look good

Could the movie adaptation die on the first night?

Five Nights at Freddy's is available to go see in theatres right now, and while fans have been waiting years for this adaptation of the hit horror games, it seems it might not be everything they wanted.

At least, that's coming from the critic opinions. Right now, Five Nights at Freddy's is sitting on a 27% at Rotten Tomatoes from 74 reviews. While you should never take Rotten Tomatoes at face value, this still doesn't bode well for the film.

"The protagonist sleeps a lot because he believes the answers lie in his dreams; you will want to sleep because the film is boring," reads one review, while another states: "this horror movie isn't scary, silly, nor campy enough."

Still, it's likely that tonnes of fans are pouring into theatres to see this movie for themselves. The hype around Five Nights at Freddy's is so real that no matter how low the critic score is the film is bound to make a significant chunk of money.

Will you be seeing Five Nights at Freddy's?

Five Nights at Freddy’s

