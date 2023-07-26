Five Nights at Freddy's has been age-rated

HQ

The upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been rated a PG-13 by the MPA. The regulatory body cites "strong violent content, bloody images and language" as the reasoning behind this rating.

We're not sure what the ratings for the movie in other territories will be, but it's likely that they'll remain around a similar age. While some may have hoped for Five Nights at Freddy's to get a more mature rating, this is likely going to give it a greater appeal for younger audiences.

There will still be plenty of violence, by the sounds of it, but it won't get too gory if the movie is sitting at a PG-13 rating.

What do you think of Five Nights at Freddy's being a PG-13 movie?