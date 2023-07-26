Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Remnant II
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Five Nights at Freddy’s

      Five Nights at Freddy's has been age-rated

      Don't expect any serious violence in this movie.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been rated a PG-13 by the MPA. The regulatory body cites "strong violent content, bloody images and language" as the reasoning behind this rating.

      We're not sure what the ratings for the movie in other territories will be, but it's likely that they'll remain around a similar age. While some may have hoped for Five Nights at Freddy's to get a more mature rating, this is likely going to give it a greater appeal for younger audiences.

      There will still be plenty of violence, by the sounds of it, but it won't get too gory if the movie is sitting at a PG-13 rating.

      What do you think of Five Nights at Freddy's being a PG-13 movie?

      Five Nights at Freddy’s

      Related texts



      Loading next content