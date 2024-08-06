Five Nights at Freddy's comes to Dead by Daylight

HQ

Today, Dracula from Castlevania will finally show up to Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Interactive revealed this before the summer and now we get to see how he will actually be played. Rumours claim that he will be playable already today on the game's test servers and will be released slightly later to the regular servers.

Once again, Behaviour Interactive has been gossiping about a new killer long in advance. In fact, they've never revealed anything this far ahead of launch. They have announced that Five Nights at Freddy's, which fans have been begging for, will be released for Dead by Daylight. But not until summer 2025. If you look closely at the picture released to tell us this, you can see Springtrap which could be the killer we get to play as.