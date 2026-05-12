First minister resigns from Keir Starmer's government as more call for PM to resign

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After UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's speech failed to restore confidence in his leadership, more MPs and the first minister from his government have resigned, calling for him to step down in the process. The Labour Party has been largely thrown into chaos following local election results that have been seen as disastrous for the current government. Reform UK and the Greens have ousted Labour in a lot of council seats, even if the party still controls the vast majority of local councils.

As per The Guardian, Labour's minister of devolution, faith, and communities, has become the first minister to resign to call for Keir Starmer's resignation. Miatta Fahnbulleh said: "I urge the Prime Minister to do the right thing for the country and the Party and set a timetable for an orderly transition."

Starmer doesn't seem to have a current plan to go anywhere, though. According to No. 10, Starmer said: "As I said yesterday, I take responsibility for these election results and I take responsibility for delivering the change we promised. The past 48 hours have been destabilising for government and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families. The Labour party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered. The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a cabinet."

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell claims the MPs resigning and calling for Starmer to do the same are acting as part of a "coup" set up by health secretary Wes Streeting. It's believed Streeting could be one of the top choices to take Starmer's role as PM should he resign.