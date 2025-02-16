First 4 Figures unveils its exclusive Samus Phazon Suit figure

HQ

First 4 Figures has recently revealed its latest collectible figure featuring Samus in her Phazon Suit, which will be available for pre-order starting February 20th. The figure comes with integrated LED lighting that illuminates selected parts of the suit, including the visor—where Samus' face can be faintly seen—as well as the Arm Cannon.

The company has previously released other collectible figures based on Samus, such as the Varia Suit and Gravity Suit, both priced at around 150 USD. The price for this new Phazon Suit figure has yet to be announced, but we estimate it will be in a similar range.

Is this something you'd like to add to your collection?