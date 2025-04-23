Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Just yesterday we were able to tell you that Fire Emblem Engage was added to the Nintendo Music app, but apparently Nintendo thinks we deserve more Fire Emblem than that, because they have now released the 2004 Game Boy Advance classic Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones to their Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

Considering that this is a really, really good game that costs a lot of money to buy on second-hand sites, this is a golden opportunity to experience this classic.

Check out the Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones trailer below for both an idea of what it's like to play and a glance at the lovely pixel art.