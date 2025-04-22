Fire Emblem Engage has now been added to Nintendo Music

HQ

The additions to the Nintendo Music app continue at a breakneck pace, with new soundtracks being added every week. Just a couple of days ago, we told you that The Legend of Zelda - the very first time we heard Koji Kondo's iconic theme song - had been added to the app, and now there's something new.

This time it's 2023's smash hit Fire Emblem Engage, and our Swedish colleagues wrote in their review that "the music track does a brilliant job of driving the mood with a catchy riff that just screams adventure". If you want a taste of this adventure in your headphones, the soundtrack is now available to enjoy via Nintendo Music.