Fire Emblem Heroes has generated almost $1 billion in revenue in 5 years since launch

HQ

Mobile games. We know these can make big money. You might be curious about how much? Take Nintendo's highest earning mobile game, Fire Emblem Heroes, for example: it has already accumulated a whopping $959 million in revenue to date, five years after its initial launch on iOS and Android back in February 2017 - according to Sensor Tower (thanks gamesindustry.biz).

As a comparison, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp sits at the second spot by getting $267 million in revenue, followed by Mario Kart Tour which has made $259 million. You can easily tell that Fire Emblem Heroes earns much more than other mobile titles.

Now, let's look at the figures in another point of view: who, or rather say which country, spent the most on Fire Emblem Heroes? It turns out, Japan topped the chart by spending $523 million, while the US players amassed "only" $308 million on the game.

Have you also spent any bucks on mobile games? If so, on which title and how much?