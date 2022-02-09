Cookies

Fire Emblem Heroes

Fire Emblem Heroes has generated almost $1 billion in revenue in 5 years since launch

It's miles ahead of Nintendo's next most successful mobile game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Mobile games. We know these can make big money. You might be curious about how much? Take Nintendo's highest earning mobile game, Fire Emblem Heroes, for example: it has already accumulated a whopping $959 million in revenue to date, five years after its initial launch on iOS and Android back in February 2017 - according to Sensor Tower (thanks gamesindustry.biz).

As a comparison, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp sits at the second spot by getting $267 million in revenue, followed by Mario Kart Tour which has made $259 million. You can easily tell that Fire Emblem Heroes earns much more than other mobile titles.

Now, let's look at the figures in another point of view: who, or rather say which country, spent the most on Fire Emblem Heroes? It turns out, Japan topped the chart by spending $523 million, while the US players amassed "only" $308 million on the game.

Have you also spent any bucks on mobile games? If so, on which title and how much?

Fire Emblem Heroes

