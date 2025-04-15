English
The Legend of Zelda's full soundtrack now available on Nintendo Music

One of the greatest soundtracks of all-time joins the service.

Nintendo Music now has another soundtrack for you to enjoy in its ever-growing and improving music catalogue. And this time it's one of the most classic soundtracks in Nintendo history, and we mean ever, specifically The Legend of Zelda, the adventure that taught us to love the classic Zelda theme.

This album features Koji Kondo's original music for the game, originally released in 1986 (and 1987 outside Japan) with twelve tracks spread over nine minutes. It may sound short, but the music can be looped, we promise.

You can find the track list below.


  • Title Theme

  • Overworld Theme

  • Puzzle Solved

  • Important Item Acquired

  • Underworld Theme

  • Got a Triforce Fragment

  • Recorder Melody

  • Game Over

  • Death Mountain Theme

  • Ganon is Defeated

  • Zelda is Saved

  • Ending Theme

