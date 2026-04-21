Fire burns down half of Burgos's bus fleet

HQ

A strong fire broke out at the bus depot in the city of Burgos last night around 2:00 AM, destroying an estimated 39 buses, which accounts for more than half of the Spanish city's 75-vehicle fleet, according to several local radios and newspapers.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and the ongoing investigation will need to clarify whether it was an unfortunate accident or whether arson could be behind it. In fact, Castilla y León was heavily hit last year by the record-breaking Great Fire wave in Spain, becoming one of the most affected regions in the country.

Firemen were able to control the blaze an hour and a half later, managing to save some vehicles and preventing the fire from spreading further.

No casualties or serious injuries have been reported, although one driver was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Beyond the destruction of the whole garage building, up to six urban bus lines have been suspended while the town hall works on minimum service and replacement coaches.