Find a worthy steed and a suitable plate of armour, as Steam's Medieval Fest is here

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Some of Steam's themed festivals can be a bit too niche to feel like they're worth doing a PSA about, but if there's one thing gamers love these days, it's clanking around a monster-infested dungeon, battering demons with a gleaming sword in a fantasy RPG. Therefore, we thought we may as well highlight the Steam Medieval Fest, which gives you a chance to grab fantasy RPGs, medieval RPGs, strategy games, and more at a solid discount.

There are quite a lot of games that fall under this medieval banner, it seems. From Dragon's Dogma 2 to the casual design game Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts, you can pick up a fair few games here, with a lot of them being seen as major hits for their given genres. Crusader Kings III, Mount & Blade II, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and its sequel, all three Dark Souls games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and that's just to name a few. They're all on there, showing that if you're even slightly interested in a new sword-and-shield sim, you're going to find something around here.

There are things like new points shop items, which always arrive with these themed sales, and as is often the case with a Steam sale these days, perhaps the platform has gone for too broad of an approach, discounting loads of games but not quite at the rate people may have hoped for. Still, there's some very cheap titles available, and you can check them all out on the Steam Store.