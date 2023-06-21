Final Fantasy XVI falls just short of a perfect score at Famitsu

HQ

I'm sure many of you are looking forward to midnight to start playing Final Fantasy XVI, while others will have to get up early to get to their local shop to pick up a physical copy of the game.

Reviews of the game are coming soon, but Famitsu has already gone ahead and published its quadruple review of Final Fantasy XVI (thank you, ryokutya2089), based on its traditional method of scoring out of 40 (i.e. four independent reviewers score the game from 0 to 10 and then the scores are added together), and the end result is almost perfect.

We say almost, because the game got a score of 39 out of 40, which prevented FFXVI from becoming the 30th game in the magazine's history to get a perfect score, something that games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Street Fighter 6 have achieved this year.

In the review they also say it took them around 40 hours to complete the main story, and around 70 hours to finish the game exploring most of the side content.

We'll be bringing you our own review of Final Fantasy XVI very soon and we'll see if our impressions match or take a different path. Final Fantasy 16 arrives tomorrow, and promises to be one of the biggest titles of the year.