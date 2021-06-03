Final Fantasy VII Remake's new update enables players to transfer their saves to PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Final Fantasy VII Remake has just received a new update on PS4 that will enable users to transfer their save files to the upcoming PS5 version. Update 1.02 weighs in at 226MB and it doesn't contain any other new additions.

The PS5 version of the remake is called Intergrade and it's set to release on June 10. This version is more than a simple visual upgrade as it contains a new story episode, a new Photo Mode, and support for the console's DualSense controller. This PS5 version is a free upgrade for last-gen owners, but the new story episode does, however, need to be purchased separately.

