Final Fantasy VII: Remake will be PS4 exclusive until April 2021

Late last year, Gamereactor reported that the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Remake was actually a PlayStation 4 timed exclusive. After March 2021, however, the game was supposed to launch for other formats.

But now Twinfinite has noticed an interesting detail on a new version of the box art for the game posted on Square Enix's press site. As you can see below, it is now time exclusive until April of next year instead.

This is of course tied to the recent delay of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, which pushed the game from March to April. The game is simply time exclusive a year from the release, and the fact that the game was delayed pushed this forward. It is, of course, reasonable.