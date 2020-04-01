Cookies

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Special Edit OST tracklist revealed

The Final Fantasy VII: Remake OST Special Edit version CD was recently revealed and the box set offers plenty of tunes to act as the soundtrack of Final Fantasy fans' lives.

The Japanese import soundtrack CD box set of the original Final Fantasy VII: Remake soundtrack was just revealed, with Square Enix showing off both the box and its features as well as the full tracklist - and it features a lot of tunes for Final Fantasy fans to listen to.

Set to release on May 27 of this year (shipment could take longer), the box set features seven discs á 156 tracks as well as a "bonus track" on a separate disc. The set is priced at $77.77, which is delightfully fitting. Check it out below or visit the official store page here.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake
Square Enix

