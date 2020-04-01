Final Fantasy VII: Remake Special Edit OST tracklist revealed

The Japanese import soundtrack CD box set of the original Final Fantasy VII: Remake soundtrack was just revealed, with Square Enix showing off both the box and its features as well as the full tracklist - and it features a lot of tunes for Final Fantasy fans to listen to.

Set to release on May 27 of this year (shipment could take longer), the box set features seven discs á 156 tracks as well as a "bonus track" on a separate disc. The set is priced at $77.77, which is delightfully fitting. Check it out below or visit the official store page here.