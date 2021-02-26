LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Final Fantasy VII: Remake soundtrack is coming to Spotify today

It comes just ahead of the release of the recently announced PS5 version.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Final Fantasy series was always known for it's great music, composed mainly by Nobuo Uematsu. And the perhaps best example of this is Final Fantasy VII, and especially the re-arranged music in Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Now the official Twitter account for the game reveals that starting today, February 26, you can enjoy the music from popular streaming services. This does of course include Spotify, but also Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music.

Basically, stand by for a weekend with an amazing soundtrack.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy