Final Fantasy VII: Remake soundtrack is coming to Spotify today

The Final Fantasy series was always known for it's great music, composed mainly by Nobuo Uematsu. And the perhaps best example of this is Final Fantasy VII, and especially the re-arranged music in Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Now the official Twitter account for the game reveals that starting today, February 26, you can enjoy the music from popular streaming services. This does of course include Spotify, but also Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music.

Basically, stand by for a weekend with an amazing soundtrack.