Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 could get story DLC

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While the first part in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy featured a post-launch story DLC in the Intergrade content that introduced Yuffie, the second part did not offer anything similar. The game came, launched, and then was left behind as Square Enix instead chose to prioritise working on the third part instead of offering up story DLC for this most recent game.

So what will the future hold for the eventual third and final part in the trilogy? Will there be any story DLC or once the credits roll will that be the end of the story? It seems like the former may happen, at least judging by recent comments from series director Naoki Hamaguchi during an interview with Ntower.

"As for DLC beyond the third installment, I believe that will ultimately depend on how strongly fans continue to support Final Fantasy 7 as both a title and a franchise. If there is significant demand, we'd certainly be open to exploring those possibilities proactively."

There is still no word on when the final part in this remake trilogy will make its arrival, as the game has yet to even be revealed. As there was around four years between the first and second parts, we are assuming that the third chapter will debut sometime around 2028, suggesting that a full reveal could happen this year.

Are you excited for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3?